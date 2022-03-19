Dr. Scott Cherne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Cherne, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Cherne, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center.
Locations
Pacific Clear Vision Institute1125 Darlene Ln Ste 100, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 343-5000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Pacific Clearvision Institute257 N 8th St, Cottage Grove, OR 97424 Directions (541) 942-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cherne and his staff provide excellent care. They saw me immediately and performed all testing and diagnosis for vision loss. Dr. Cherne personally called to follow up and staff coordinated with cardio and primary care staff for speedy treatment. Pacific Eye Care is an excellent eye care center.
About Dr. Scott Cherne, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1033139688
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
