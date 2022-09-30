Dr. Cherkasky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Cherkasky, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Cherkasky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine.
Locations
Scott Cherkasky, MD16255 Ventura Blvd Ste 806, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (310) 777-5528
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scott Cherkasky is a wonderful man, who is extremely knowledgeable. Sadly, he misunderstood my particular situation and tried to put me on medications that would have made me feel sick. I made the decision to stop seeing him, but I will always consider him a friend.
About Dr. Scott Cherkasky, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York University
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherkasky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherkasky speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherkasky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherkasky.
