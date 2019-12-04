Overview

Dr. Scott Cheney, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Cheney works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

