Overview

Dr. Scott Chappell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Chappell works at Pediatric Partners Of Augusta in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.