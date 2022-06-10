Dr. Scott Chamberlain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamberlain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Chamberlain, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Chamberlain, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Thomasville, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Locations
Piedmont Triad Physicians PLLC207 Old Lexington Rd Fl 1, Thomasville, NC 27360 Directions (336) 571-7267
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful. Dr. Chamberlain is the absolute best Dr. I have ever met. He listened to his PA and didn’t talk down to her as some doctors do. Put my husband and I at ease. He also prayed with us which was Amazing. If I ever have another emergency I hope to have Dr Chamberlain take care of me.
About Dr. Scott Chamberlain, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1356395453
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
