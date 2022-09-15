Dr. Scott Celin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Celin, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Celin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Locations
Internal Medicine - Upmc1300 Oxford Dr Ste G200, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (724) 772-2711
Metropolitan E N T Associates9104 Babcock Blvd Ste 3112, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 366-3889
Metropolitan ENT6001 Stonewood Dr Ste 300, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 772-2711
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Had a great first experience going to Dr. Celin’s office at Passavant. His staff was nice and efficient, and he was really helpful in addressing my concerns and evaluating and then educating me on the issue I was having. He listened to my concerns and gave feedback accordingly. It was clear he cared about helping me resolve my issue. Office was clean and everyone was really professional.
About Dr. Scott Celin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University of Pittsburgh
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Celin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Celin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Celin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Celin has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Celin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Celin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celin.
