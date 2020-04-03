Dr. Scott Carrington, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Carrington, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott Carrington, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Castle Rock Adventist Hospital.
Locations
Castle Rock Foot and Ankle Care2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 270, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (720) 743-7329
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carrington cared for me at Castle Rock Foot and Ankle. He truly stood for me through the whole process: pre-op, surgery and an extended post- op, healing delayed because of my body’s challenges. It was a fairly complex issue, needing numerous visits post-op. Dr Carrington was always involved with making certain I was conscientiously cared for. Superb medical care from him and his whole team! Thank you
About Dr. Scott Carrington, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1366885485
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
