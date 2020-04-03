Overview

Dr. Scott Carrington, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Castle Rock Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Carrington works at Castle Rock Foot and Ankle Care in Castle Rock, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.