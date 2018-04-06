Dr. Scott Carollo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carollo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Carollo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Carollo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University Hospital
Dr. Carollo works at
Locations
CHI Health7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 398-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Myrtue Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carollo and staff are very professional and always take time to answer my questions. I have coronary artery disease. This heart clinic saved my life and have always provided excellent recommendations and advise. I trust in their judgement
About Dr. Scott Carollo, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1760459093
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- St Louis University School Of Med
- Creighton U-Med Ctr
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carollo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carollo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carollo works at
Dr. Carollo has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carollo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carollo speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carollo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carollo.
