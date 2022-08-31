See All Neurologists in Murrells Inlet, SC
Dr. Scott Callaghan, DO

Neurology
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Scott Callaghan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Callaghan works at Tidelands Health Neurosciences in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Maplewood, MN, Saint Paul, MN and Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Tidelands Health Neurosciences
    4040 Highway 17 Unit 301, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 652-8205
    M. Health Fairview Neurology Clinic -maplewood
    1650 Beam Ave Ste 200, Maplewood, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 221-9051
    Pulmonary & Critical Care
    255 Smith Ave N Ste 201, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 232-2382
    Southcoast Medical Group
    1326 Eisenhower Dr Bldg 1, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 527-5200

  • Candler Hospital
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
Alzheimer's Disease
Anosmia
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
Tremor
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Cerebral Palsy
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Hydrocephalus
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Insomnia
Loss of Taste
Lyme Disease
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Pseudobulbar Affect
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Thrombosis
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 31, 2022
    Was very anxious as a new patient but felt he listened to me and let me INTERRUPT him to ensure he understood fully what my issues were and the reason for the visit. He considered what both of us were talking about. Very pleased with this visit. Would recommend him.
    About Dr. Scott Callaghan, DO

    • Neurology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497747018
    Education & Certifications

    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    • Atlantic City MC
    • Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Callaghan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Callaghan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Callaghan has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callaghan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Callaghan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callaghan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callaghan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callaghan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

