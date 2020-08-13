Dr. Scott Busch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Busch, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Busch, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Busch works at
Locations
Scott L. Busch, D.O., P.A.1797 SPRINGDALE RD, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 424-0414
Hammonton Office777 S White Horse Pike Ste B2, Hammonton, NJ 08037 Directions (609) 567-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Busch is an excellent doctor. He took care of my problem fast and very knowledgeable especially when no other doctor refused to treat me. He not only made my lips beautiful again but he charge me fair and reasonable
About Dr. Scott Busch, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1770507337
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- Jefferson U
- Jf Kennedy Meml Hosp
- Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy
- George Washington
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Busch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Busch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Busch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Busch has seen patients for Lip Cancer, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Busch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Busch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.