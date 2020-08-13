See All Otolaryngologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Overview

Dr. Scott Busch, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Busch works at Scott L. Busch, D.O., P.A. in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Hammonton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lip Cancer, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Scott L. Busch, D.O., P.A.
    1797 SPRINGDALE RD, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-0414
    Hammonton Office
    777 S White Horse Pike Ste B2, Hammonton, NJ 08037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 567-1234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lip Cancer
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Independence Blue Cross
    Keystone Health Plan East
    MagnaCare
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    QualCare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 13, 2020
    Dr. Busch is an excellent doctor. He took care of my problem fast and very knowledgeable especially when no other doctor refused to treat me. He not only made my lips beautiful again but he charge me fair and reasonable
    Earl — Aug 13, 2020
    About Dr. Scott Busch, DO

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1770507337
    Education & Certifications

    American Academy Of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Residency
    Jefferson U
    Internship
    Jf Kennedy Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy
    Undergraduate School
    George Washington
    Board Certifications
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Busch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Busch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Busch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Busch has seen patients for Lip Cancer, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Busch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Busch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

