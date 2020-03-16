Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Burke, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Burke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newtown, PA. They completed their fellowship with Medical University Hospital
Locations
1
Mercer Bucks Cardiology104 Pheasant Run, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 860-3344
2
Pennsylvania Cardiac Care Arrhythmia Institute11 Friends Ln Ste 103, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 741-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burke is such a kind, patient, approachable, and caring doctor. He takes the time to get to know his patients and truly wants the best. He never rushes you out either. He is the best physician I have ever been too! 100% recommend.
About Dr. Scott Burke, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1164488987
Education & Certifications
- Medical University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Heart Disease and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
