Overview

Dr. Scott Burgess, MD is an Urology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.



Dr. Burgess works at RIVERSIDE UROLOGY SPECIALIST in Williamsburg, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA and Gloucester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.