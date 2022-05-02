Dr. Scott Burgess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Burgess, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Burgess, MD is an Urology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Dr. Burgess works at
Locations
-
1
Riverside Health System120 Kings Way Ste 3200, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 253-0051
-
2
Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg1500 Commonwealth Ave, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 253-0051
-
3
Riverside Regional Medical Center500 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 253-0051
-
4
Riverside Renal Specialists7552 Hospital Dr Ste 302, Gloucester, VA 23061 Directions (804) 693-9062
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burgess?
There are no words to describe Dr Burgess knowledge,Competence & Expertise in his field.Most important he can explain so one can comprehend on the first go around.What a pleasure.
About Dr. Scott Burgess, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1609854835
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burgess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burgess works at
Dr. Burgess has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.