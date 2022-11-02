See All Hand Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Scott Burgess, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (104)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Burgess, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Burgess works at Orthopaedic Associates Of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Kentwood, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michigan Hand Center Plc
    1111 Leffingwell Ave NE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 459-7101
    Orthopedic Associates of Michigan
    4665 44th St Se, Kentwood, MI 49512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 459-7101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Dr. Burgess is a highly skilled physician with great bedside manner. He educated us on the injury, provided a few surgical options and outcome expectations. He understood how much value my child put into sports and agreed to wait until the season was done to perform surgery. He was personable and joked with us. I highly recommend Dr. Burgess!
    About Dr. Scott Burgess, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023080991
    Education & Certifications

    • Mary S. Stern Hand and Microsurgical Fellowship
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Hope College
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Burgess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burgess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burgess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burgess has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.