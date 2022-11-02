Dr. Scott Burgess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Burgess, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Burgess, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Burgess works at
Locations
Michigan Hand Center Plc1111 Leffingwell Ave NE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 459-7101
Orthopedic Associates of Michigan4665 44th St Se, Kentwood, MI 49512 Directions (616) 459-7101
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burgess is a highly skilled physician with great bedside manner. He educated us on the injury, provided a few surgical options and outcome expectations. He understood how much value my child put into sports and agreed to wait until the season was done to perform surgery. He was personable and joked with us. I highly recommend Dr. Burgess!
About Dr. Scott Burgess, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1023080991
Education & Certifications
- Mary S. Stern Hand and Microsurgical Fellowship
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Hope College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burgess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgess accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Burgess works at
Dr. Burgess has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgess.
