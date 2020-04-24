Overview

Dr. Scott Burg, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Ashtabula County Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Burg works at Cleveland Surgical Associates in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.