Dr. Scott Buhler, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Buhler, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Saint Bernard Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Buhler works at Crescent City Orthopedics in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    La - R William Junius III MD
    3600 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 309-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Saint Bernard Parish Hospital
  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 25, 2018
    I love the staff and Dr.scott I had surgery 4 months ago and i have no problems i recomend him too anyone Sandra Andrews
    Sandra andrews in VIOLET — Jan 25, 2018
    About Dr. Scott Buhler, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427362847
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Chief Resident University of Texas HSC
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Buhler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buhler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buhler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buhler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buhler works at Crescent City Orthopedics in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Buhler’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Buhler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buhler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buhler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buhler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

