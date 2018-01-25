Dr. Scott Buhler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buhler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Scott Buhler, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Saint Bernard Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
La - R William Junius III MD3600 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 309-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Saint Bernard Parish Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love the staff and Dr.scott I had surgery 4 months ago and i have no problems i recomend him too anyone Sandra Andrews
About Dr. Scott Buhler, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1427362847
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Chief Resident University of Texas HSC
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Orthopedic Surgery
