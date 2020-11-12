Overview

Dr. Scott Buckner, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Buckner works at Vein Clinics Of America in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.