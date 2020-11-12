See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Columbia, MD
Dr. Scott Buckner, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Buckner, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Buckner works at Vein Clinics Of America in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vein Clinics Of America
    10440 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 820, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 715-7340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Gonadal Vein Sealing
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome
Venous Insufficiency
Gonadal Vein Sealing
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Gonadal Vein Sealing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 12, 2020
    All of my visits were calm, comfortable, and informative. Great practice, great atmosphere and fantastic doctor. Thank you for all you have done.
    A. Dixon — Nov 12, 2020
    About Dr. Scott Buckner, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    31 years of experience
    • 31 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1003887969
    • 1003887969
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pittsburgh Vasc Inst
    Residency
    • Saint Francis Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Diagnostic Radiology
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Buckner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buckner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buckner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buckner works at Vein Clinics Of America in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. Buckner’s profile.

    Dr. Buckner has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buckner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

