Dr. Scott Buck, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Buck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Knox, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter and Northwest Health- Starke.
Dr. Buck works at
Locations
Northwest Indiana Eye & Laser Center1003 S Edgewood Dr, Knox, IN 46534 Directions (574) 772-2012Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest Indiana Eye/Laser Ctr502 Marquette St, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 464-8223Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
Northwest Indiana Eye/Laser Ctr1001 S Edgewood Dr Ste 5, Knox, IN 46534 Directions (574) 772-2012
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
- Northwest Health- Starke
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Pipefitters
- Sagamore Health Network
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buck?
Excellent Doctor and Staff. Appointments are on time and don't have to sit and wait forever. My other eye doctor severely overbooked and took forever. Love this office and everything about it...found my forever Doc!
About Dr. Scott Buck, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1801856943
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State U MC
- St Vincents Hosp
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buck works at
