Overview

Dr. Scott Buchanan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Mainegeneral Medical Center.



Dr. Buchanan works at Maine Medical Partners Card Sgy in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.