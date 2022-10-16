Dr. Scott Brotherton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brotherton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Brotherton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Brotherton, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.
Locations
Orthopedic Specialists37026 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 938-1935
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
It is very hard to come across a Doctor who listens to you and generally cares. From the first conversation with him I knew it was the right choice for my mother. Having a grandfather as a Doctor, I hold high standards on your bedside manner and your Love for what you do. You can be an excellent doctor and miss the important part of being a doctor. The practice and Dr Brotherton have what it takes and you can clearly see how everyone works together to make your experience and healing the healiest aproach for mind, body and spirit. I recommend and now using Dr Brotherton for my sciatic and back problem.
About Dr. Scott Brotherton, MD
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brotherton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brotherton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brotherton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brotherton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brotherton.
