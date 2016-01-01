Dr. Brook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Brook, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Brook, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Bucher Hematologyoncology Inc.1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste E218, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 416-4721
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Brook, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1245424365
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
