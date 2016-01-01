Overview

Dr. Scott Brook, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brook works at Jon R Sherman MD in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.