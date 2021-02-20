Dr. Scott Brill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Brill, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Brill, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Brill works at
Locations
OhioHealth Colon and Rectal Surgeons500 Thomas Ln Ste 4A, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-4449Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brill planned a simple resection for a tumor removal, but found he had to remove much more of my colon than planned after seeing the damage from years of Crohn's disease. The resulting surgery was much more extensive, left me with an ostomy that he could reverse if I choose. But I have a new lease on life, healed quickly and feel great! Dr. Brill was thorough in answering questions, and compassionate in the aftermath of what could have been a very disappointing surgery for many. He's a fine surgeon!
About Dr. Scott Brill, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508872508
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Found
- Wm Beaumont Amc
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- University Of Illinois
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brill accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brill works at
Dr. Brill has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brill speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brill.
