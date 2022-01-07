Dr. Scott Brietzke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brietzke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Brietzke, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Brietzke, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Boston Children's Hospital
Dr. Brietzke works at
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 4, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Memorial Division of Pediatric Otolaryngology5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 140, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 265-1616Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Memorial Division of Pediatric Genetics1131 N 35th Ave, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-1616
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My daughter was born with microcia (just a nub and ear lobe). She has had several reconstruction surgies, the latest surgery was to replace her baha with osia 2 hearing device. She loves her new device, and her Dr. is a blessing, with a great bedside manner. Thank you Dr.Brietzke.
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- English
- 1568554400
- Boston Children's Hospital
- National Capitol Consortium
- Harvard
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Brietzke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brietzke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brietzke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brietzke works at
Dr. Brietzke has seen patients for Tonsillectomy, Ear Tube Placement and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brietzke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brietzke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brietzke.
