Overview

Dr. Scott Breeze, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, TX. They completed their residency with Methodist Hospital



Dr. Breeze works at OakBend Medical Group Bone & Joint Clinic in Richmond, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.