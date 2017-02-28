Overview

Dr. Scott Braunlich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Bluff, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Cincinnati Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Braunlich works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Lake Bluff, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.