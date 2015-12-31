Dr. Boyken has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Boyken, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Boyken, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Trussville, AL.
Dr. Boyken works at
Locations
Stv Primary Care East LLC7201 Happy Hollow Rd Ste 101, Trussville, AL 35173 Directions (205) 655-3721
Inri Medical Associates PC70 Plaza Dr, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 814-9284Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
- St. Vincent's St. Clair
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great personality, compassionate, and more than competent in his fields of medicine. Love him dearly!!!
About Dr. Scott Boyken, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1245551878
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Boyken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyken. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyken.
