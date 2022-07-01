Dr. Scott Boyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Boyd, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Boyd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital.
Associated Surgeons and Physicians LLC2518 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 432-4400
Women's Health Advantage7635 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-4400
Women's Health Advantage7988 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-4400
- Dupont Hospital
Within a few weeks of when I called his office for an appointment Dr. Boyd saw me, ordered tests and resolved my issues. He is very respectful and focused on providing the correct treatment. He knows what he is doing, is to the point and gets results. I followed his advice and I am amazed at my results. I am very pleased and highly recommend him. I wish I had met him sooner. I am enjoying life now. ( I am a senior citizen so every day counts to me.)
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1386639565
- In University School Of Med
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
