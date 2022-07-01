Overview

Dr. Scott Boyd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital.



Dr. Boyd works at Womens Health Advantage in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.