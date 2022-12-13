See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Scott Bowen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (66)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Bowen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Heber Springs and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Bowen works at Bowen Hefley Orthopedics in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Drainage and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bowen Hefley Orthopedics
    5 Saint Vincent Cir, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 663-6455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Heber Springs
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Excellent as always!
    Gary Gathright — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Bowen, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730146986
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Internship
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Bowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowen works at Bowen Hefley Orthopedics in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Bowen’s profile.

    Dr. Bowen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Drainage and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

