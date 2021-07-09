Overview

Dr. Scott Bovard, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Bovard works at EmergeOrtho in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.