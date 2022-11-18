Dr. Scott Boruchow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boruchow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Boruchow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Boruchow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Boruchow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4011Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boruchow?
Dr. Boruchow has always been attentive and was able to diagnose and treat my condition effectively.
About Dr. Scott Boruchow, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1174772354
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaceness Med Ctr
- Beth Isarel-Deaconess MC
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boruchow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boruchow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boruchow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boruchow works at
Dr. Boruchow has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boruchow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Boruchow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boruchow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boruchow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boruchow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.