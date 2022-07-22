Dr. Scott Bornstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bornstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Bornstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Bornstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Bornstein works at
Locations
Eye Care Limited1971 2nd St Ste 500, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 677-1631
Skokie Office9630 Kenton Ave, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 677-1631
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Started going to Dr. Bornstein when I moved to Highland Park. He is friendly very competent and conservative. He did my cataract surgery in both eyes in February 2022. I couldn't be happier with the results . I recommend him to everyone !!
About Dr. Scott Bornstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Greek, Russian and Spanish
- 1609866433
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bornstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bornstein accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bornstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bornstein works at
Dr. Bornstein has seen patients for Presbyopia, Nearsightedness and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bornstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bornstein speaks Greek, Russian and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bornstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bornstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bornstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bornstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.