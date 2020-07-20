Overview

Dr. Scott Boerth, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery and Wythe County Community Hospital.



Dr. Boerth works at LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine - North Main St. in Blacksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.