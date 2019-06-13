See All Otolaryngologists in Massillon, OH
Dr. Scott Blumer, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Scott Blumer, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Massillon, OH. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Blumer works at Dr. Scott W. Blumer, LLC in Massillon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stark County Surgeons Inc.
    2819 Aaronwood Ave Ne, Massillon, OH 44646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 837-3559
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Scott Blumer, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902878697
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Blumer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blumer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blumer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blumer works at Dr. Scott W. Blumer, LLC in Massillon, OH. View the full address on Dr. Blumer’s profile.

    Dr. Blumer has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blumer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

