Dr. Scott Blumer, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Blumer, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Massillon, OH. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Blumer works at
Locations
Stark County Surgeons Inc.2819 Aaronwood Ave Ne, Massillon, OH 44646 Directions (330) 837-3559Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Blumer from the last 00's to 2018 when Affinity closed and he had to restructure his practice. He performed nasal surgery on me for a deviated septum, helped both my son and I receive auto-immune therapy, did hearing tests (which I passed) and helped my son with his frequent ear wax issues in cleaning it out for us. The nurses and receptionists in the office were excellent and super friendly and I miss him and them terribly. He'd even accept me for an appointment if I came in for a shot and had some issue that needed examined--I've not had any other doctor do that for me, then or now. I highly recommended him to my mom (who came to see him then escaping from Dr. B's office beside Affinity) and to my sister in law who brought her son to him. I found him pleasant and kind and he gave good advice. He wasn't afraid to tell me when I was wrong about something, and agreed with me on the "you don't need ABs for everything" stance I have. I'm glad I was his patient. Thanks!
About Dr. Scott Blumer, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1902878697
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Blumer works at
Dr. Blumer has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis
