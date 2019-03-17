Overview

Dr. Scott Blinkoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Blinkoff works at Arizona Gastroenterology Ltd. in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.