Dr. Scott Blinkoff, MD
Dr. Scott Blinkoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Arizona Gastroenterology Ltd.7566 N La Cholla Blvd Ste A, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 742-4139
- Northwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He has always answered my questions and has helped me when I have had problems with my IBS. He has called me when I know he is busy. The answering service had me fall through the cracks this last time.
About Dr. Scott Blinkoff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
