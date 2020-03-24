Dr. Scott Billy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Billy, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott Billy, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Locations
T.M. Pokabla DPM LLC248 NILES CORTLAND RD NE, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 856-1700Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Billy is not only very knowledgeable but is very kind and caring as well. He listens carefully and is always finds a solution to any and all foot issues. Simply put, he is AMAZING!!!!
About Dr. Scott Billy, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1922387141
Education & Certifications
- Northside Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- BALDWIN-WALLACE COLLEGE
