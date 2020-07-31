Dr. Scott Biedermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biedermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Biedermann, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Biedermann, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Advanced Kidney Care of North Texas4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 600, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 467-0011
Advanced Kidney Care of North Texas5236 W University Dr Ste 4200, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (214) 544-9590
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Biedermann has been a fantastic provider for my sweet Mom, and our family is so grateful for his willingness to collaborate with additional colleagues and team members.
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Dr. Biedermann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biedermann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biedermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biedermann has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biedermann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Biedermann speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Biedermann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biedermann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biedermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biedermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.