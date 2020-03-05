Overview

Dr. Scott Berry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Berry works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.