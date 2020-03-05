See All General Surgeons in Jackson, MS
Dr. Scott Berry, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (27)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Berry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Dr. Berry works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Heart
    2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (012) 592-7416
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Mississippi Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Breast Cancer
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Breast Cancer
Umbilical Hernia

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acinar Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Biliary Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia, Intrahepatic, Non Syndromic Form Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia, Intrahepatic, Syndromic Form Chevron Icon
Biliary Colic Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital Chevron Icon
Gonadal Vein Sealing Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parasitic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    Mar 05, 2020
    Wonderful bedside manner, very patient and took time to explain treatment
    — Mar 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Berry, MD
    About Dr. Scott Berry, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841305679
    Education & Certifications

    • University Cincinnati
    • University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    • University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    • Southern Illinois University Carbondale Illinois
