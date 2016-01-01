Overview

Dr. Scott Berneburg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Berneburg works at Beckley Foot and Ankle Clinic in Beckley, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.