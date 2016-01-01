Dr. Scott Berneburg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berneburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Berneburg, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott Berneburg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Berneburg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Beckley Foot & Ankle Clinic315 Harper Park Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 253-9895
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berneburg?
About Dr. Scott Berneburg, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1124005202
Education & Certifications
- YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berneburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berneburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berneburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berneburg works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Berneburg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berneburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berneburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berneburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.