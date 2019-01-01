Overview

Dr. Scott Berman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Berman works at Holcomb Behavioral Health Systems in Allentown, PA with other offices in Easton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.