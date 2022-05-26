Overview

Dr. Scott Berger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Berger works at Pain Management Consultants in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.