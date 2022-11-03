Dr. Scott Belsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Belsley, MD
Dr. Scott Belsley, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Colon and Rectal Surgery At Mount Sinai West425 W 59th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10019 Directions
I saw Dr. Belsley based on a referral from my Primary Care doctor. He immediately diagnosed my hernia and noticed that I actually needed a hernia repair on both sides. Surgery was scheduled for 2 weeks later. I just finished my post-op visit (2 weeks plus a day after my surgery) and everything is great. All the swelling is gone. I don’t have any more pelvic pain and most importantly, no more swelling in the pelvic area. If you are looking for a surgeon with over-the-too bedside manner then Dr. Belsley is prob not your guy. If you are looking for a highly competent surgeon who has many years of relevant experience then you will be in good hands.
About Dr. Scott Belsley, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1164478863
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Medical Center|St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hsp Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Dr. Belsley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belsley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belsley has seen patients for Obesity and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Belsley speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Belsley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belsley.
