Dr. Scott Behler, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Behler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Behler works at
Locations
Scott C. Behler M.d P.a2346 Drew St, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (727) 712-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Behler is amazing! From start to finish he and his staff were excellent. Jane was great in explaining the procedure and recovery process and Angie was very friendly and comforting on the initial exam. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Behler!!!!!!!!!!! From barely able to see in one eye to 20/20 vision I am very grateful.
About Dr. Scott Behler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1285746891
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Behler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behler accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behler works at
Dr. Behler has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Behler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.