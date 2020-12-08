Overview

Dr. Scott Behler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Behler works at Behler Eye and Laser in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.