Dr. Scott Becker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Becker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kyle, TX. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Hays.
Dr. Becker works at
Locations
1
Austin Gastroenterology1180 Seton Pkwy Ste 260, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (737) 276-4346
2
Austin Gastroenterology1015 E 32nd St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-4910Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Austin Gastroenterology4310 James Casey St Ste 4A, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (737) 276-4350
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Hays
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr Becker for esophagus issues.. Dr. Becker is very thorough in his visits. He listens to you to find out what your issues are, then talks to you in length about what he is going to do to solve them. He is very caring and compassionate. I would highly recommend Dr. Becker fir any of your gastro needs.
About Dr. Scott Becker, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1912982596
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Boston City Hospital
- Boston City Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
