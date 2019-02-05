See All Ophthalmologists in Columbia, MD
Dr. Scott Becker, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Becker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.

Dr. Becker works at Medical Eye Center in Columbia, MD with other offices in Olney, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Columbia Office
    8860 Columbia 100 Pkwy Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 997-9900
    Medical Eye Center PA
    3402 Olandwood Ct, Olney, MD 20832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 774-2750

Hospital Affiliations
  • Medstar Montgomery Medical Center

Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 05, 2019
    Dr. Becker has a nice manner and always gives me an update on the condition of my eyes, including important numbers. He always asks if I have any questions. Prior to 2018, the office staff especially the front desk, had a few unpleasant people, but they have been replaced with people who are welcoming and easy to deal with. Billing is efficient and accurate. Dr. Becker codes the visit times accurately, unlike some doctors who code a 10 minute visit as "extensive".
    Olney, MD — Feb 05, 2019
    About Dr. Scott Becker, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851328314
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

