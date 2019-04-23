Dr. Scott Beau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Beau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Beau, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center, Bradley County Medical Center, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, Howard Memorial Hospital, Medical Center Of South Arkansas, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Saline Memorial Hospital, Stone County Medical Center and Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope.
Dr. Beau works at
Locations
-
1
Arkansas Heart Hospital Clinic7 Shackleford West Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 663-8400
-
2
Medical Billing of Arkansas LLC209 S Portland Ave, Russellville, AR 72801 Directions (479) 967-0690
-
3
Hope Internal Medicine Stan Collins MD PA114 Medical Park Dr, Hope, AR 71801 Directions (800) 264-5722
-
4
Cvanca555 W 6th St, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (800) 264-5722
Hospital Affiliations
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
- Bradley County Medical Center
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- Howard Memorial Hospital
- Medical Center Of South Arkansas
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Saline Memorial Hospital
- Stone County Medical Center
- Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beau?
Very trustworthy Doctor. Very satisfied with results of his work!!
About Dr. Scott Beau, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1861485302
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beau works at
Dr. Beau has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Beau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.