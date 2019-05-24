See All Dermatologists in Niceville, FL
Dr. Scott Beals, DO

Dermatology
3.5 (60)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Beals, DO is a Dermatologist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital.

Dr. Beals works at Dermatology Surgery Center in Niceville, FL with other offices in Andalusia, AL and Lynn Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Intertrigo and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Surgery Center
    4566 E Highway 20 Ste 101, Niceville, FL 32578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 897-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology Surgery Center-Andalusia
    301 Medical Ave Ste B, Andalusia, AL 36420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 222-7546
  3. 3
    Dermatology Surgery Center - Panama City
    303 W 26th St, Lynn Haven, FL 32444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 640-0019

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Skin
Intertrigo
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Intertrigo
Seborrheic Dermatitis

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    May 24, 2019
    About Dr. Scott Beals, DO

    Dermatology
    28 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1912000464
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    • The Medical Center
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of Oklahoma
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Beals, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beals is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beals has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beals has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beals has seen patients for Dry Skin, Intertrigo and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beals on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Beals. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beals.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beals, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beals appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

