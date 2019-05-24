Overview

Dr. Scott Beals, DO is a Dermatologist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital.



Dr. Beals works at Dermatology Surgery Center in Niceville, FL with other offices in Andalusia, AL and Lynn Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Intertrigo and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.