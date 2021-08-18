Dr. Baymiller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Baymiller, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Baymiller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Panola Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Behavior Therapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9844 LEGENDS DR, Germantown, TN 38139 Directions (662) 563-5616
Hospital Affiliations
- Panola Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baymiller asked all the right questions (AFAIK) to figure out how to help with what ended up being ADHD, but was quite thorough. He didn’t try to go straight to prescribing stimulants when so was concerned about them. He’s cautious with his prescribing, which I appreciate immensely, and thoughtful about potential side effects.
About Dr. Scott Baymiller, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1164436184
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
