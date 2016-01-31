Overview

Dr. Scott Bateman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Malibu, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Bateman works at UCLA Health Primary And Immediate Care in Malibu, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

