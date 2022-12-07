Overview

Dr. Scott Basinger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Basinger works at Ankle Foot Center of Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.