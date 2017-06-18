Dr. Scott Barttelbort, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barttelbort is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Barttelbort, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Barttelbort, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Locations
MD Revolution9850 Genesee Ave Ste 730, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 623-9394
Scott Barttelbort, M.D.8929 University Center Ln Ste 210, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (858) 623-9394
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Dr B and his staff are the best of the best. His attention to detail before during and after surgery is impeccable. He honestly cares about how you feel and listens to what you want.
About Dr. Scott Barttelbort, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- National Naval Med Center
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
