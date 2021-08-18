Overview

Dr. Scott Bartlett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Bartlett works at Penn Personalized Care in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Big Ears along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.